ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Go Ahead. Drool. New Reese’s Frozen Treats Will Dominate the Freezer Aisle This Winter

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4Cr4_0k57x4Cv00

Brace yourselves ice cream fans. America’s #1 candy1 is bringing its ultimate combination of chocolate and peanut butter to the freezer aisle with a brand-new Reese’s line of frozen treats. Now this is something to scream about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KpRf_0k57x4Cv00
Reese’s is debuting SEVEN new, mouth-watering varieties in tubs, bars, sandwiches and cones.

You read that right, your favorite candy is now about to become your favorite frozen treat. Available at major retailers nationwide starting January 2023, Reese’s brand is debuting not one, not two, but SEVEN new frozen treat varieties that bring the iconic candy to the freezer aisle. And they said we couldn’t get any cooler.

“At Reese’s we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter,” said Ian Norton, Senior Director, Reese’s brand. “The new Reese’s frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they’re frozen but because they’re just that good.”

New products include Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich, Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, Reese’sMini Pieces Light Ice Cream, Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar, Reese’s Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup.

  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich features a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert filling with a signature Reese’s peanut butter swirl packed between two chocolate wafers for an epic flavor experience.
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Creamfeatures peanut butter light ice cream with chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese’s peanut butter swirl for the ultimate candy-loaded dessert.
  • Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessertfeatures a delicious frozen dairy dessert chocolate base with chunks of Reese’sPeanut Butter Cups and a Reese’s peanut butter swirl for the ultimate Reese’s-loaded treat.
  • Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream with vanilla light ice cream is loaded with Reese’smini pieces candy and features a Reese’speanut butter swirl.
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar is a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and covered in a milk chocolatey coating and cake crumbs – the ideal combination of peanut butter and chocolatey goodness in every bite!
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones (8pk):
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Cones include a creamy Reese’s peanut butter frozen dairy dessert base and crispy wafer cone drizzled with a chocolate flavored coating.
  • Reese’s Chocolate Cones include a chocolate frozen dairy dessert base paired with a Reese’s signature peanut butter swirl, crispy wafter cone and is topped with a chocolatey drizzle.
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup is a frozen take on the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup featuring a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter swirl covered in a milk chocolatey coating. Now there’s more than one way to enjoy Reese’s Cups!

“Partnering with Reese’s to launch a brand-new line of frozen treats that have the same swirls of peanut butter, chocolate drizzles and chunks found in America’s #1 candy is certainly something worth screaming about,” said Russel Lilly, President, Unilever Ice Cream North America. “We’re excited to be bringing more Reese’s frozen treats to our fans than ever before – giving them exactly the kind of sweet treat they’ve been looking for.”

The new Reese’s frozen treats line is the latest addition to Unilever Ice Cream’s expanding portfolio and partnership with The Hershey Company. Candy lovers can also get their fix with a new line of Heath tubs and pints.

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Reese's Unveils Extensive Lineup Of New Frozen Treats

Reese's is celebrating the new year by flipping the table on everyone's resolutions by debuting a lineup of seven frozen treats. Everyone's favorite peanut butter cup is kicking off 2023 with a whole roster of frozen peanut butter cup-based desserts that range from ice creams, bars, sandwiches, and cones. Check the impressive portfolio below:
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Popculture

Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor

Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas

For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
Reuters

Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. In a proposed class action filed on Wednesday, Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought or would have paid less for Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa had Hershey disclosed their metals content.
NEW YORK STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Starbucks launching new winter menu with drinks and food

Starbucks Oat Latte is returning as part of a new winter menu launching in January. It includes the new flavour Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte. The Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte is back for a second year with an improved flavour profile, alongside Starbucks new Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate. There are new plant-based and vegetarian choices including Egg Bites with Red Pepper and Spinach and a new Plant-Based Breakfast Wrap.
foodsafetynews.com

Frozen macarons sold at Sam’s Club recalled because of plastic in product

Sublime Desserts Inc, of Saint-Laurent, Canada, is recalling 148,800 units of Members Mark Holiday Macarons because of potential contamination by plastic particles. The recall was initiated on Dec. 20, 2022, and is ongoing. The products are kept frozen and have a long shelf life, with best by dates ranging through Dec. 20223. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the long shelf life.
smallbiztrends.com

Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
loveyourdog.com

Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?

When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the weather’s warm, many pet parents will enjoy an ice cream in the sun. But if your canine companion gives you the eyes and begs you to share, should you do it?
Elite Daily

International Delight Friends Coffee Creamer Review

In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste the new International Delight Friends-inspired Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha coffee creamer. If you’re a true Friends stan,...
marthastewart.com

A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands

If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy