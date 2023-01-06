ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
New York Post

Bill Belichick will ‘look at everything’ as questions surround Patriots

Bill Belichick didn’t reveal many details about the future of quarterback Mac Jones or offensive play-calling during his press conference Monday. But the 70-year-old coach, who confirmed he’ll return for a 24th season with the Patriots in 2023, acknowledged that “we’ll look at everything” after an 8-9 campaign ended without a postseason berth. The Patriots’ offense struggled throughout the season — with both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe taking significant snaps — and regressed under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia, finishing 26th in total yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, and 17th in points per game. Their running game...
The Associated Press

Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll

Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10. The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. Kansas was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3 and got the other four first-place votes after suffering its first loss at Rutgers last week. Before this season, the Cougars (16-1) hadn’t been No. 1 since the high-flying “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. “Every team, you just have to bring them along because they’re all different,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after Sunday’s win at Cincinnati. “Our DNA remains the same, but the faces change. … As the season goes on, guys get better and better.”
