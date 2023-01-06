Read full article on original website
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
Cody James Donaldson
Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh. After graduating high school, she attended the Career...
Cindy Stewart
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
Donna Belle Avery
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
WGAL
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
Kevin Eugene Hillary
Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kevin was born on August 21, 1961, in Watseka, Illinois, to the late Marion L. and Carolyn (Grant) Hillary. He graduated from Sheldon High School in Sheldon, Illinois. After school he worked as truck driver for most of his...
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Sara E. Croyle Covell
Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, January 2,2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She was born on February 22, 1937 in Templeton a daughter of William and Martha Johns Croyle. She graduated in 1955 from Kittanning High School and spent many years...
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, is set...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
butlerradio.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ben Lowers
Ben Lowers served our country in the United States Army. Ben Lowers was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals.
