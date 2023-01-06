Trayce Jackson-Davis Dressed, Ready to Play Thursday Night at Iowa
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is back in the starting lineup on Thursday night when the Hoosiers take on Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He has missed the last two games with a back injury and hasn't played since Dec. 17.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — After missing Indiana's last two games — and a third one earlier this season — senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is dressed and good to go Thursday night when the Hoosiers take on Iowa.
Jackson-Davis has been bothered by a back injury for the better part of a month. He practiced early in the week and has responded well to contact at activity. He gave a thumbs-up when he walked out on the court and said he was ready to play.
He'll be an important piece when the Hoosiers resume their Big Ten season here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch, with our preview of the game. CLICK HERE
Jackson-Davis has played in 10 of Indiana's 13 games, and he is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, all team highs. He's scored 21 points twice (against North Carolina and Bethune-Cookman, and had a season-high 30 points in Indiana's big road win against No. 18 Xavier on Nov. 18.
His best night might have been in the Dec. 7 Big Ten win over Nebraska, when he had the school's third-ever triple double, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Only Juwan Morgan and Steve Downing have accomplished the feat before.
The Hoosiers are 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa is 8-6 and winless in the Big Ten so far, losing all three games. Indiana is back home on Sunday, when it takes on the Northwestern Wildcats. The game starts at Noon ET
