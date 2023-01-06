In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles returned from the holiday break to larger audiences, and opposite a well-watched Sunday Night Football. NBC | The SNF match-up between the Lions and Packers averaged 17.7 million total viewers and a 4.5 demo rating — some of this season’s largest tallies, for sure. (I’m on a plane, abacus isn’t handy.) CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (10.5 mil/1.2), East New York (5.6 mil/0.5) veritably matched its second-largest audience to date (and ticked up in the demo), while NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.4) returned to its second-best audience...

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO