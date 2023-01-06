‘It’s not a fear that you want to walk into’: New study shows more children getting poisoned with cannabis edibles

Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home
Tucker found his permanent home on Jan. 3, 2023, after arriving at South Carolina's All About Animals Rescue and Transport in Jan. 2021 Tucker has finally found a home after spending over 700 days in an animal shelter. According to WPDE, the South Carolina dog was taken to All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. in Jan. 2021 after he was found starved and abused. The organization said Tucker arrived with several injuries, including cigarette burns all over his body and knife wounds on his back. Tucker has...
What you need to know about developmental disabilities at birth in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we start a new year, there is a renewed call for awareness of some of our neighbors with developmental disabilities. The month of January recognizes these individuals. According to Able SC, a local non-profit, one in three South Carolinians have a disability. Also, according to...
abcnews4.com
California cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A California cat that had been missing for four years was recently reunited with her owner in South Carolina. Dorchester Paws said an 18-year-old cat named Shyla is from a shelter in California but no matter where she went her owner kept information on her microchip up to date.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
WMBF
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
live5news.com
Lowcountry woman shares her ‘difficult abortion decision’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over nine months since Lowcountry native Jill Hartle found out she was pregnant. Now, she should be celebrating the birth of her first child. However, with a severe birth defect that would have ultimately led to her child’s death, she remains...
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man convicted of defrauding state Medicaid of over $1 million despite not having clients
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man claimed to be providing behavioral health services to disabled, low-income people. But details released during his recent trial suggest he actually used the stolen identities of nearly 200 people with disabilities to game the system of over $1 million in Medicaid funds.
VA recalls all Nephron prescriptions over contamination fears
RALEIGH, N.C. — Check your prescriptions: Fear of contaminated drugs has led the Department of Veterans Affairs to recall all medicines made by Nephron Pharmaceuticals. VA officials told 5 On Your Side they made the decision after an FDA inspection found bacterial contamination on equipment and cross contamination of drugs at Nephron’s manufacturing facility in South Carolina.
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
Researchers track shark named after Jekyll Island off South Carolina coast
An 8-foot, 395-pound white shark named after Georgia’s Jekyll Island is visiting the waters off South Carolina this week. Jekyll is a juvenile male white shark tracked by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks sharks and provides the data to scientists. He was tagged on Dec. 9, 2022, near...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
kool1027.com
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant
SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
Comments / 2