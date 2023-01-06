ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise

There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction

On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Wants To Make Big Recruiting Change

December has become a hectic time in college football. As some schools prepare for bowl games, others rush to locate new coaches before the transfer portal opens. Greg Sankey believes the Early Signing Period is another significant catalyst for that madness. The SEC commissioner told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that...
On3.com

Gamecocks losing football recruiting staffer

A key recruiting staffer for the Gamecocks is departing the program, GamecockCentral.com has learned. Assistant Director of Player Personnel Drew Hixson will be pursuing a professional opportunity outside of football, according to sources. Here’s more on Hixson’s background from his GamecocksOnline.com bio:. Drew Hixson was named Assistant Director...
COLUMBIA, SC

