Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha FayeTrophy Club, TX
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
Shaq: If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game, ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Kirby Smart says Uga not traveling to championship game is 'a good decision'
Georgia will be without one of their good luck charms on Monday during their national title game, as Uga isn’t traveling to the showdown against TCU. Fans and experts alike are bemoaning the fact that the beloved bulldog won’t be on the sideline, but Kirby Smart believes the decision is a good one.
Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces a potential NCAA suspension after allegedly lying to investigators about a couple of hamburgers. The post Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia's Uga mascot won't be at CFP Championship Game against TCU
The Georgia Bulldogs will be without their prized mascot Uga at the CFP National Championship Game on Monday at SoFi Stadium. School spokespeople said there were several options for Uga to attend the game, but the cross-country distance and time it would take to travel made it difficult for the bulldog.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Five non-quarterbacks who could decide TCU, Georgia national championship game
Quentin Johnston vs. Kelee Ringo is a matchup to watch
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
FOX Sports
Who’s deeper: TCU or Georgia? Our ultimate CFP national title lineup
College football’s biggest stars will be on full display Monday night when No. 1 Georgia (14-0) and No. 3 TCU (13-1) take the field at SoFi Stadium in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship (7:30 p.m. ET). Georgia, the top-ranked team in the nation, has lived up...
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Brett McMurphy Reveals His 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25
We're more than 48 hours away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but for The Action Network's Brett McMurphy it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Taking to Twitter this morning, McMurphy revealed his "Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023." Taking the top two spots...
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
USC coach Lincoln Riley can't get CFP National Championship tickets from his brother
USC football coach Lincoln Riley will be at Monday's CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. But he won't be there thanks to comp tickets from his brother. TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley - Lincoln's younger brother - was asked during a press conference on Saturday if he was leaving tickets for his brother.
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction
On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
SEC Commissioner Wants To Make Big Recruiting Change
December has become a hectic time in college football. As some schools prepare for bowl games, others rush to locate new coaches before the transfer portal opens. Greg Sankey believes the Early Signing Period is another significant catalyst for that madness. The SEC commissioner told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that...
Gamecocks losing football recruiting staffer
A key recruiting staffer for the Gamecocks is departing the program, GamecockCentral.com has learned. Assistant Director of Player Personnel Drew Hixson will be pursuing a professional opportunity outside of football, according to sources. Here’s more on Hixson’s background from his GamecocksOnline.com bio:. Drew Hixson was named Assistant Director...
Comments / 0