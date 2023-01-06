ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Sidney Crosby Named to 2023 All-Star Game

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

For the ninth time in his career, Sidney Crosby will represent the Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL has begun to release the names of the players that will represent their teams at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the Pittsburgh Penguins it will be Sidney Crosby.

This will be Crosby’s ninth All-Star Game, tying him for second most in Penguins history with Jaromir Jagr.

Only Mario Lemieux has had more appearances with 13 over his Hall of Fame career.

Crosby has been far and away the Penguins best player so far this season with 43 points (19G-24A) in 37 games.

At one point, Crosby was on pace to hit 111 points on the year and has been one of the NHL’s best players at 5-on-5.

Crosby was named an All-Star through the initial release of players from across the NHL but more Penguins have a chance to be selected.

The NHL will conduct a fan vote for the final 12 selections for All-Star Weekend.

A skills competition will take place on Friday February 3 with the 3-on-3 All Star Game tournament held the following day.

Comments / 0

 

