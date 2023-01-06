IB Nation Sports Talk: Sam Hartman Announces He Is Transferring To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown discusses the news that former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is officially transferring to Notre Dame

Record setting Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced on Thursday that he is transferring to Notre Dame for his final season of college eligibility. Irish Breakdown discusses the news along with how it impacts Tyler Buchner , what it means for Notre Dame and what the biggest concerns about the move could be for Marcus Freeman and the Irish. We also answer plenty of listener questions about the move.

We also closed the show with Rapid Fire. Topics include:

* What does Hartman transferring to Notre Dame mean for Marcus Freeman's ability to attract more transfer players?

* With Hartman at ND, how should they balance winning now vs developing Tyler Buchner?

* How do we feel about Hartman having part of a rib removed that he keeps in a freezer and plans to have turned into a necklace?

* Do you feel any differently about future College Football Playoff expansion after watching this year's New Year's Six games?

* How do you feel about players saying they're opting out of bowl games "To get ready for the NFL Draft"?

* Thoughts on the possibility that the AFC Championship game could be played at a neutral site due to the Damar Hamlin /Bills-Bengals situation.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter