Delray Beach, FL

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Founded by Frank Pepe in 1925 in New Haven , Connecticut, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a piece of American pizza history. The family business, which is coming up on its 100 th birthday, currently operates in Connecticut, Maryland , Virginia , Massachusetts , Rhode Island , and New York .

Frank Pepe made its South Florida debut last year with a location on University Drive in Plantation , and now it is gearing up to open a second location, this time in Delray Beach . According to recent coverage in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel , it is expected to open at 1701 S Federal Highway this spring.

In its New Haven hometown, the chain is best known for its White Clam Pizza (according, at any rate, to this writer’s local friend, who once took him to try it). Other pizza varieties include Spinach Mushroom and Gorgonzola and the decadent Amanti Della Carne, with crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Pecorino Romano.

Opening in Harbor Plaza, near South Federal Highway’s intersection with Linton Blvd, Frank Pepe will be part of a food and drink community that includes Veg Eats Foods , Carrabba’s Italian Grill , and Zona Fresca .



