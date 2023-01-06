ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

Effe Cafe to Reopen in Its Original Home

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

Operating out of a small space in the Marathon gas station at 10295 Stirling Road in Cooper City , Patty Lopez and Nunzio Fuschillo built a cult following with Effe Cafe , which served handmade croissants, focaccias, pizzas, and more. Sadly, in the fall of 2021, when their lease ran out and the Marathon owner had other ideas for the space, Effe had to close its doors.

“It was a mom-and-pop community shop born of local love,” Lopez told What Now on Thursday. “We got to be the neighborhood joint, and we got to know our neighbors and their families.”

But when, more recently, the Marathon changed hands and the new owner raised the idea of a reopening, this beloved local spot jumped at the chance to start serving its regulars once more. And so, Effe is preparing to get back up and running again in the Marathon on Stirling.

We wondered (just like everybody else): Will the menu feature the same favorites as before?

“Since we posted we were reopening we’ve had a lot of regulars reach out,” Lopez said. Many have wanted to know if their favorite item would still be on the menu. Several of the cafe’s popular dishes were named after its regulars, like the Sam Special and the loaded sweet potato Sweet Pete.

“We will try to come up with a best-of menu,” Lopez said. “We’ll still have homemade hand rolled croissants, we’ll still be selling our sourdough bread, focaccias, and pizza. We also had a strong vegan and vegetarian following, and we’ll be taking care of them.”

What’s the secret to this brand’s success? How did it build such a devoted following?

“At the end of the day, we don’t just like to cook. We like to eat. We make things the way we like to eat them. So far it’s been a successful approach.”

Keep an eye out for Effe Cafe reopening near the intersection of Stirling Road and Southwest 103 rd Avenue .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeDDN_0k57vlEt00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida

Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

At Sushi Lab in Pompano Beach, the chef is picking for you

Going out to eat is fun. The challenge can be actually deciding what to order, especially when there’s a ton of yummy options. Don’t stress, though. Deco’s checking out a brand-new spot where the chef is picking it for you. There’s something fishy happening at the Residence...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
therams.com

Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell was having a conversation with a woman who worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida) – Powell and the woman's daughter lived down the street from the club when he was a kid, so he's known her for a long time – when the topic of the cost to see a movie came up.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle

11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
Outsider.com

Massive Rogue Wave on Miami Beach Knocks People Down, Leaves 6 Injured in Shocking Video

An area in Miami Beach was completely destroyed after a sneaker wave knocked down bridges and swept several people into the ocean. The now-viral video shows Miami Beach’s South Point Park in shambles as the sneaker wave rolled through. A total of six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. The account that posted the video, Nature Is Metal, stated that a sneaker wave (aka king wave or rogue wave) is a large, unexpected, and unusually strong wave. This type of wave can be dangerous due to it catching people and objects off guard, and then sweeping them out to sea.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
897
Followers
361
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy