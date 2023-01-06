Effe Cafe to Reopen in Its Original Home

Operating out of a small space in the Marathon gas station at 10295 Stirling Road in Cooper City , Patty Lopez and Nunzio Fuschillo built a cult following with Effe Cafe , which served handmade croissants, focaccias, pizzas, and more. Sadly, in the fall of 2021, when their lease ran out and the Marathon owner had other ideas for the space, Effe had to close its doors.

“It was a mom-and-pop community shop born of local love,” Lopez told What Now on Thursday. “We got to be the neighborhood joint, and we got to know our neighbors and their families.”

But when, more recently, the Marathon changed hands and the new owner raised the idea of a reopening, this beloved local spot jumped at the chance to start serving its regulars once more. And so, Effe is preparing to get back up and running again in the Marathon on Stirling.

We wondered (just like everybody else): Will the menu feature the same favorites as before?

“Since we posted we were reopening we’ve had a lot of regulars reach out,” Lopez said. Many have wanted to know if their favorite item would still be on the menu. Several of the cafe’s popular dishes were named after its regulars, like the Sam Special and the loaded sweet potato Sweet Pete.

“We will try to come up with a best-of menu,” Lopez said. “We’ll still have homemade hand rolled croissants, we’ll still be selling our sourdough bread, focaccias, and pizza. We also had a strong vegan and vegetarian following, and we’ll be taking care of them.”

What’s the secret to this brand’s success? How did it build such a devoted following?

“At the end of the day, we don’t just like to cook. We like to eat. We make things the way we like to eat them. So far it’s been a successful approach.”

Keep an eye out for Effe Cafe reopening near the intersection of Stirling Road and Southwest 103 rd Avenue .

