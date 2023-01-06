Read full article on original website
Which state departments are subject to sunset renewal this year?
There are 39 different "sunset" bills that will be considered in the next legislative session, according to State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield).
TN House Speaker expresses support for clarifying state abortion ban
One of Tennessee's most powerful Republicans said Thursday he is open to changing the state's abortion ban. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he wants to clarify the part of the state law dealing with exceptions in cases where a mother's life is at risk.
brianhornback.com
The Finalist for TN Supreme Court is Down to Three for Governor Bill Lee
On Wednesday the Governor’s Council for Judicial Applicants reduced the list of applicants from 5 to 3. Now, Governor Bill Lee can pick one of the three. Davis was on the list of three the last time there was a Supreme Court vacancy. Grennholtz was just appointed to Court of Criminal Appeals this past Summer.
wgnsradio.com
113th Tennessee General Assembly Convenes at noon This Tuesday
(NASHVILLE) The 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes at noon this coming Tuesday (1/10/2023) for a two-year term. The first session is scheduled to adjourn on May 6, 2023. Tennessee has a Republican trifecta with the Republican Party controlling the office of governor and both chambers of the state legislature. The...
TN Speaker of the House signals support for abortion clarification ahead of session
The Speaker's thoughts are a step away from Gov. Bill Lee and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who both said they support keeping the law the way it is.
wpln.org
ER staffing firms keep the ‘surprise’ bills flowing in Tennessee even after federal ban
A federal ban on surprise medical bills hasn’t entirely curbed the practice, especially in Tennessee. During the law’s first six months, the state has among the most disputes in the country with nearly 7,000. The No Surprises Act that took effect last year protects patients from having to...
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
mcnewstn.com
Governor’s Office Announces Inauguration Schedule for 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration, ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’. “Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan, Includes Pay Lanes to Ease Congestion
Public-private partnership would raise funds for road projects by allowing drivers to pay for "choice lanes" Gov. Bill Lee this week unveiled a new statewide transportation plan designed to ease congestion on highways across Tennessee as the state continues to experience rapid growth in both urban and rural areas.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
WAND TV
The Illinois House passed an assault weapon ban bill. Here's what HB5855 says and what's next
(NBC CHICAGO) - Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know...
Washingtonian.com
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
