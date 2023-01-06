Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
KTNV
44-year-old dead after car crash early January, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver involved in a car crash early January is now pronounced deceased Sunday. The accident happened January 2, 2023 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. On the day of the crash, police gathered evidence that indicates...
Metro police: Woman in Jan. 2 crash in west valley dies
A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
news3lv.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police investigated a fatal crash on I-11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday morning. All southbound lanes were down and traffic was diverted to Auto Show Drive. The interstate reopened around 10:42 a.m. Check back...
news3lv.com
Crash on southbound U.S. 95 snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 has snarled the Monday morning commute through downtown Las Vegas. The collision was reported around 5:55 a.m. just past Eastern Avenue, per the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol incident page. Traffic is backing up to the Spaghetti Bowl as...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
news3lv.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
One dead, one injured following fatal crash in northern Las Vegas valley
A crash struck two pedestrians Thursday evening in the northern Las Vegas valley, leaving one injured and one dead.
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
news3lv.com
3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
californiaexaminer.net
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull: On the outskirts of Las Vegas, a dog that had been abandoned was discovered shot many times, and suffering from a fractured skull. The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook this week, “Max was shot numerous times and found...
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
news3lv.com
Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
Police: 38-year-old man arrested for murder after argument in mobile park
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.
