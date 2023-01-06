ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Woman dies one week after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

44-year-old dead after car crash early January, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver involved in a car crash early January is now pronounced deceased Sunday. The accident happened January 2, 2023 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. On the day of the crash, police gathered evidence that indicates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police investigated a fatal crash on I-11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday morning. All southbound lanes were down and traffic was diverted to Auto Show Drive. The interstate reopened around 10:42 a.m. Check back...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Crash on southbound U.S. 95 snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 has snarled the Monday morning commute through downtown Las Vegas. The collision was reported around 5:55 a.m. just past Eastern Avenue, per the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol incident page. Traffic is backing up to the Spaghetti Bowl as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy