Malik Knowles forgoes extra eligibility for NFL Draft
MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Kansas State University (K-State) standout wide receiver Malik Knowles is leaving the university.
Knowles is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, according to his social media post , and forgoing the extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19.Andy Reid, Travis Kelce reflect on 10 years with the Chiefs
Knowles recorded five touchdowns in 2022, including three rushing touchdowns. He also caught 23 kick returns for 592 yards. He started the season on the Hornung Award watch list, which goes to the most versatile player in major college football.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0