Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
NebraskaTV
New police substation at Grand Island Public Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It will now be normal to see police officers going in and out the Grand Island Public Library with their new police substation inside the building. The Grand Island Public Library Board president Jaime Parr said since the year 2000 they've wanted to have a police substation in the building.
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70-year legacy
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954. Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility, and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
NebraskaTV
Elm Creek trailer home complete loss after weekend fire
ELM CREEK, Neb. — A family is without a home after a fire burned through their trailer over the weekend in Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the blaze at Oak Ridge Trailer Court at around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. When crews...
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Aurora News Register
New Year's Eve accident
An accident involving two vehicles occurred at 5:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Highway 14 and 14 Road, according to a delayed report from Chief Deputy Aaron Smith. Three people were hospitalized, including one person being given a Life Flight to Grand Island. After an...
KSNB Local4
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: National Radon Action Month
AXTELL, Neb. — The month of January is known as National Radon Action Month. Two Rivers Environmental Health Specialist McKenzie Peterson talked more about radon on First at Five.
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 1/7
The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.
Sand Hills Express
3rd Annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Today at Kearney High
The third Nebraska Girls basketball showcase will take place today at Kearney High School. The event was created by Broken Bow girls head basketball coach Kelly Cooksley to spotlight high school girls basketball in the state of Nebraska much like the Heartland Hoops Classic does for boys basketball. With the help of KCNI/KBBN sports, Cooksley revealed the matchups for the classic back on May 1st last year via social media. Today’s classic will feature eight games total. Broken Bow will be featured in game four today when they face Class B top ten ranked Beatrice. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:50 this afternoon. The game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The full lineup of today’s games is posted below.
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball’s Zikmund zooms to 1,000 point club
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City’s Ayden Zikmund now joins an elite group as the Bison’s second 1,000 point scorer in school history. “Cool thing is, he didn’t know anything about it”, said head coach BJ Blase. “We called a timeout for him and everyone held up signs, he hit a jumper in the second half which was kind of cool, just tells you how well a shooter and player he is”, continued Blase.
NebraskaTV
UNK men lose by 10 at home
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had a game-high 23 points to help Missouri Southern State rally past Nebraska Kearney, 75-65, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lions (10-4, 6-2) push its win streak to six in a...
NebraskaTV
UNK Women hang onto beat MSSU
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Elisa Backes blocked a last second three-point attempt to help No. 22/26 Nebraska Kearney hold off No. 7/11 Missouri Southern State, 54-51, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. UNK, Division II's top defensive outfit, improves...
Comments / 1