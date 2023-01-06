The third Nebraska Girls basketball showcase will take place today at Kearney High School. The event was created by Broken Bow girls head basketball coach Kelly Cooksley to spotlight high school girls basketball in the state of Nebraska much like the Heartland Hoops Classic does for boys basketball. With the help of KCNI/KBBN sports, Cooksley revealed the matchups for the classic back on May 1st last year via social media. Today’s classic will feature eight games total. Broken Bow will be featured in game four today when they face Class B top ten ranked Beatrice. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:50 this afternoon. The game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The full lineup of today’s games is posted below.

