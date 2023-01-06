Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Man shot in leg during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Friday a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery in east Columbus. Columbus police said they were called to the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 8:57 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
cwcolumbus.com
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a gas station along Cleveland Avenue was taken into custody Saturday. Columbus police on Wednesday charged Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan at a Shell gas station and Safina World Restaurant.
cwcolumbus.com
Woman shot, killed following fight in South Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed after a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Tamieka Ross...
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Police: Man dead after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in west Columbus Friday evening. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. When officers were on their way to the location, they were informed that a shooting had just taken place there.
cwcolumbus.com
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
One critical after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
cwcolumbus.com
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
cwcolumbus.com
Man dead after Madison County crash on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died following a crash on I-70 in Madison County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened near the Gwynne Road overpass in Somerford Township around 7:35 a.m. A 2006 Ford Mustang heading westbound drove off the road, hit a guardrail, and then a concrete...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Threatened with Gun in Walmart Parking Lot
Fairfield county – Police are now searching for a black Buick occupied by a female and a male after pulling a gun on another woman in the Parking lot of the Canal Winchester Walmart located at 6674 Winchester Blvd around 12 pm. According to early reports, the two people...
Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal said...
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
cwcolumbus.com
Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot, killed in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after being shot in west Columbus Friday afternoon. Columbus police said officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive at 5:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said they found 33-year-old Justin Douglas with a gunshot wound. Medics...
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
