ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement

On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Husband, wife shot while sleeping in bed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A husband and wife were both shot while sleeping in their bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police were called out to the area near Iowa Avenue and Barton Avenue around 4:25 a.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy