thesungazette.com
Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement
On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
KMPH.com
Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested by Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit with a Ghost Gun and Narcotics
January 8, 2023 – Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Trudy Way. They arrested a man wanted by California State Parole and he was found in possession of a ghost gun and narcotics.
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
KMPH.com
Husband, wife shot while sleeping in bed in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A husband and wife were both shot while sleeping in their bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police were called out to the area near Iowa Avenue and Barton Avenue around 4:25 a.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they...
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property
California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
