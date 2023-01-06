Read full article on original website
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement
On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
TCSO: 2 arrested after armed robbery, pursuit, crash in stolen vehicle
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week in Dinuba. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Country Market on Tuesday after a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
BPD: Suspect arrested after deadly grocery store assault
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and killed a Superior Grocer employee. Police said they responded to reports of an assault at Superior Grocer on 1115 Union Avenue on January 1, 2023, around 11:50 pm. When they arrived they...
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
FCSO: Parlier man arrested after 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma. According to […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Suspects wanted for burglary in NW Bakersfield: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for burglary, according to a release from KCSO. KCSO said the suspects burglarized a residence in the area of Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov. 5. The men forced open a safe and stole a […]
Bakersfield PD ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street. Weathers is considered at-risk because she has […]
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
Kings County knocking down zero-dollar bail misinformation
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up some misinformation. Sheriff Dave Robinson says a local radio station and a social media outlet recently stated that the Kings County Jail still followed the zero-dollar bail policy, which is untrue. Back in June 2020 when...
