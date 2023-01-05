Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
KELOLAND TV
How are pheasants, birds coping in the snow, cold?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota. Several inches of snow fell in parts of the state on Dec. 8. On Dec. 12, portions of...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
KELOLAND TV
Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
kotatv.com
Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
Here’s a Look at South Dakota License Plates From the Last 100 Years
The first number on an SD license plate is the county that the car is registered. For example, Pennington county where Rapid City is has a '2' starting its plates. In Sioux Falls you have either a '1' or a '44' depending on your relationship to 57th street. When established...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In South Dakota
Are you finding for a sort list of hotel in the South Dakota locality? In this article, you are going to know a sort list of the pretty hotel that is basically located in the South Dakota locality. Also, a direction link from your home, and Website Link data, direction,...
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
drgnews.com
South Dakota inaugural ceremony ends with fight song, cheer for SDSU Jackrabbit football team
The inaugural ceremony today (Jan. 7, 2023) at the State Capitol in Pierre ended with a show of support for the South Dakota State University football team. A brass group played the Jacks’ school song, which was followed by Gov. Kristi Noem leading the “Go Big. Go Blue. Go Jacks!” cheer. The Jackrabbits take on the North Dakota State University Bison tomorrow in the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, TX.
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
