Windham, NY

How One Mistake Ruined My Trip to New York City

If you plan to visit New York City in the future don't make the same mistake I made last weekend. If you live in the Hudson Valley the odds say that most of you will plan at least one or two trips to New York City this year. I personally live in Poughkeepsie and being that I'm only about an hour and a half from the city, I make the trip a few times a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
