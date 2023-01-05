Read full article on original website
Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson
Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson, infant son of Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ramsey was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include his parents, Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson of the home; maternal grandparents,...
Deana Rae Wright
Richmond resident, Deana Rae Wright, 39, died Saturday, January 7, 2023. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12 at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation begins 10 a.m. Inurnment at a later date. Contributions to Deana Wright's Children's Memorial Fund, sent to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Beth Hughes
Beth Hughes, 82, of Richmond, went to her heavenly home on January 4, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Richmond Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will follow graveside services from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Branded Steakhouse, Community Room, 708 Wollard Blvd. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond in charge of arrangements.
Richard McCurry
Brunswick resident, Richard McCurry, 60, died Saturday, January 7. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 Saturday, January 14 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Brunswick. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 3 - 6 p.m. Friday at Breshears memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Memorials suggested to American Legion Post...
Edward “Eddie” A. Womack
Edward “Eddie” A. Womack, age 79, of Brookfield, MO; passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline, MO. Edward Womack, son of Charles and Daisy (Thudium) Womack was born on March 14, 1943 in Brookfield, MO. Edward was united in marriage to Patsy Enyeart on July 14, 1962 in Marceline, MO.
William “Bill” Victor Cobb, Jr.
William “Bill” Victor Cobb, Jr., 66 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at the Ralph O Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A private family inurnment will be held at the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Hope Masonic Lodge #476 in Odessa, MO. Memories of Bill and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Road work in NW Missouri continues as crews are able
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
Driver hospitalized in 'serious' accident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO - A resident of Humphreys is badly hurt following a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by Lisa Arndt traveled off Route 6 less than two miles west of Humphreys. It hit an embankment and overturned. Arndt reportedly sought treatment for serious injuries at Wright...
Hale man wins Missouri Soybean Association's Yield Contest
JEFFERSON CITY – A Hale man is the winner of the Missouri Soybean Association's Yield Contest. According to the release from the Missouri Soybean Association, Mike Daniels of Daniels' Custom Farm is the winner for non-irrigated, conventional tillage beans. Daniels raised 122.74 bushes per acres of soybeans with the Pioneer P46A09E variety.
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
