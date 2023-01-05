William “Bill” Victor Cobb, Jr., 66 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at the Ralph O Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A private family inurnment will be held at the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Hope Masonic Lodge #476 in Odessa, MO. Memories of Bill and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

ODESSA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO