50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Digital Music News
Sony Music Settles Trademark Lawsuit Over Future Album ‘High Off Life’
Sony Music Entertainment has settled a trademark lawsuit over the title of Future’s album, High Off Life. A creative agency based in Atlanta, Georgia and called High Off Life sued the publisher in 2020. The founder Zach Richards says his company owns three trademarks pertaining to the brand with the first issued September 2018. The lawsuit also maintained that the company High Off Life uses its branding in relation to hip-hop music, clothing, events promotion, and advertising since 2009.
HipHopDX.com
Black Sheep File Lawsuit Against Universal Music Over $750M Unpaid Royalties
Black Sheep have filed a massive class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over unpaid royalties in relation to an alleged side deal with Spotify. According to Rolling Stone, the duo (comprising Dres and Mista Lawnge) are accusing UMG of owing over $750 million not only to them but their entire artist roster for allegedly breaching contracts with a “sweetheart” deal with Spotify.
Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill
Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
R. Kelly releases new album from prison; gets pulled from streaming services
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. The 13-song album features tracks that are titled “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love,” and “Good Ole Days.” The last three tracks are a part of a sequel titled “I Admit It,” where Kelly speaks about his past regarding sex crimes and human trafficking.
NME
Cardi B complainant ordered to pay her legal fees after suing for use of his back tattoo
A man who filed a court case against Cardi B alleging that she misused his image on the cover of her debut 2016 mixtape, ‘Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1’ has been ordered to pay her legal fees. Claimaint Kevin Brophy Jr alleged in a 2017 lawsuit that the...
Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda
Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
thehypemagazine.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis
For over 30 years, through countless chart-topping hits and landmark artists, Death Row Records has stood as one of the music industry’s most iconic and culturally significant platforms. Today, it is under powerful new management. Recently acquired by Snoop Dogg, the infamous musical empire has reemerged as a multi-category cultural platform across music, fashion, entertainment, and cannabis, all united by the blockchain for a new generation.
Black Sheep Sue Universal Music Group Over Spotify Stock Sales
Black Sheep has filed a class-action lawsuit against Universal Music Group, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. The 1990s hip-hop duo allege that the label owes more than $750 million in royalties to numerous Universal artists due to an early “sweetheart” arrangement with Spotify, which allowed the streaming company to pay less in royalties in exchange for Spotify stock. The artists are suing Universal for breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing, and unjust enrichment.
GloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List
On Thursday (Jan. 5), the Recording Industry Association of America revealed 39 music artists who earned their very first RIAA certification in 2022. “Striking Gold, Platinum or multi-[platinum] for the first time is a moment to pause and celebrate. Congratulations to the 39 #RIAAClassOf 2022 artists earning this career milestone! Check out the #RIAAClassOf + #LabelsAtWork in bio!” the RIAA announced on its official Instagram account before detailing the artists and songs that earned 2022 certifications.More from VIBE.comThe 25 Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022GloRilla Shares Texts Between Herself And Gangsta Boo Following DeathGloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" Video Rappers GloRilla’s “Tomorrow...
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Energy Drink Company Reportedly Cheated Flo Rida of Bonuses and Stock Options — He’s Now Suing
Rapper Flo Rida is reportedly suing energy drink company Celsius, alleging the brand excluded him from tens of thousands of dollars, in addition to stock options. According to Insider, the “Low” artist sued Celsius in 2021 in Broward County, Florida, filing a claim that the company breached its 2014 contract.
Pitchfork
