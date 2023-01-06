Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kinyradio.com
Juneau's Assembly Finance Committee discusses ways to retain employees amongst continuing shortages
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly is considering sign-on bonuses, maximized flexibility, and enhanced retirement benefits to attract and keep city workers. More than a quarter of city employees are new, being on the job for less than a year, as more experienced employees age out of the workforce and younger workers stay for shorter and shorter periods of time.
alaskareporter.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state: Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882
The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
khns.org
Alleged Haines thief arrested in Utah extradited to Juneau
A former finance director of a Haines guiding company has been charged with stealing close to $60,000 from the company before fleeing to the lower 48. He’s now been arrested and extradited to Alaska. Dionicio Charles was hired by Alaska Mountain Guides as finance director in August of last...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
ktoo.org
Woodworking couple builds little boats for the first baby born in Juneau each year
Each year, Dr. Lindy Jones and his wife Colleen say they’ll stop making the baby boats. But each year they keep making them. It’s a tradition that took root back when Lindy delivered babies at Bartlett Hospital, where he said he formed deep connections with parents. The couple...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
