Chairman Fox seeks support in Legislative Assembly

NEW TOWN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Tribal nations and the state share many of the same responsibilities to their people.

At the start of the 68th Legislative Assembly, tribal leaders and state leaders expressed the importance of prioritizing support for one another.

Chairman Mark Fox says he expects this session to be one of the most successful between the state and all of the tribes, here in North Dakota.

He expects to see more collaboration in the energy and agriculture sectors, especially with the new Hydrogen Hub going into Fort Berthold.

Something else he says he’s excited about?

Chairman Fox, Governor Doug Burgum, and the first lady all banded together providing many resources for drug recovery centers across the state, as well as for what the future holds.

“Things can always be better. But I’m very happy with the relationship that our tribe has with the state government. And not just with the Governor, but with key leadership and members of the legislature. We’ve had a lot of setbacks, but we’ve had a lot of successes, and that working together has gotten better and better each time that we sit down. And I expect the same this round,” said Chairman Mark Fox.

Chairman Fox also says in the long run, the expansion of E-Tab machines in the state will impact reservations negatively.

He says he hopes legislators will take a deeper look into the state’s gambling regulations during this legislative session.

We will hear more from Chairman Fox on Friday.

