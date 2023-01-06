ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Donors offer over $9B for Pakistan after devastating floods

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of countries and international institutions on Monday pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, with the sum set to balloon further at a U.N.-backed conference to help the country through what the U.N. chief called “a climate disaster of monumental scale.”
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Bay News 9

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center...
Bay News 9

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated...
Bay News 9

NATO chief: Sweden has done what's needed to join alliance

STOCKHOLM (AP) — It’s time for Sweden to join NATO because it has done what’s necessary to secure Turkey’s approval for membership, the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday. “I have said that time has come to bring to an end the ratification process for Sweden,” Jens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy