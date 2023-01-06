Holiday Inn Express Blowing Rock South welcomes new general manager

BLOWING ROCK - Leading hotel management group Pyramid Global Hospitality is pleased to announce the appointment of Vonda Damron as general manager of the Holiday Inn Express, Blowing Rock South in the North Carolina High Country.

Boasting over 30 years in the hospitality industry, Damron comes from an extensive background in hospitality management, previously serving as the human resources manager at IHG Army Hotels in Fort Lee Virginia and front office manager at Fort Bragg North Carolina, respectfully. She has also held various management positions at renowned establishments, including Golden Corral, Ryan's Steakhouse and Residence Inn.

“It is an honor to join Holiday Inn Express and its team of dedicated associates, and I look forward to playing an important role in the hotel's growth in the North Carolina High Country,” said Vonda Damron. “As general manager, I am ecstatic about the opportunity to make a difference and serve the vibrant and thriving community of Blowing Rock.”

In this role, Damron is responsible for all aspects of day-to-day operation, leadership and direction of Holiday Inn Express, as well as executive oversight, recruitment and development of staff, budget and overall guest satisfaction of the 118-room hotel located south of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Our company was established in 1999. For the past 23 years, our family has been honored to be a part of the community. Our promise is to provide exceptional service and a first-rate product to our guests. Because of that pledge, we were able to complete a $3.5 million renovation in 2020 and an outdoor pool renovation in 2022,” added Rupal Patel, owner of Holiday Inn Express Blowing Rock South. “We understand that a high-quality product requires first-rate service, which is why we are pleased to announce a recent change in our management company and general manager. Pyramid Global Hospitality and Vonda Damron come with decades of experience and knowledge, and the leadership they bring is consistent with our values and commitment to excellence.”

The newly renovated Holiday Inn Express, Blowing Rock South, features 118 well-appointed guest rooms and is located just one mile outside of the charming city of Blowing Rock. All guest rooms and suites come equipped with free high-speed, wireless Internet access, as well as a 32-inch cable TV. Additionally, guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and recreational amenities such as a fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool.

For additional information on Holiday Inn Blowing Rock South or to book a stay, visit www.hiexpressblowingrock.com.