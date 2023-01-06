ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hernandosun.com

HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda

There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal

After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Community's input wanted for Historic Gas Plant District, Tropicana Field redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Want to have a say in what happens with a proposed major redevelopment in downtown St. Pete? The time has come. After St. Petersburg's Mayor Ken Welch and the city scrapped an initial Request for Proposals (RFP) process last year, a second process began in August and now the city of St. Petersburg and four different development firms have bold plans to redevelop the 86-acre historic Gas Plant District in the heart of downtown and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values

Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project

A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: New townhomes planned; Third Lake buys hotel

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Palm Grove Inn at 711 3rd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg has sold for $6.35 million. F212 Holdings LLC sold the 28,548-square-foot complex to TLP RE MF VI Saint Petersburg III Owner LLC. The buyer is connected to Tampa-based real estate investment advisory firm Third Lake Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Samples of red tide were detected in four counties within the Tampa Bay area, according to a report on Friday from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Different levels of red tide concentrations were found in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Pinellas,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
