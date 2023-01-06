Read full article on original website
HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda
There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
Tampa city council pushing for changes to hiring process after police chief resignation
TAMPA, Fla. — Council members want to make it clear they have the final say for any department head hires moving forward after the contentious appointment and controversial resignation of Tampa police chief Mary O’Connor. In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Tampa city council approved a proposal...
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
Tampa police union endorsement survey questions cause controversy
TAMPA, Fla. — A questionnaire from a Tampa police union is raising eyebrows because of some of the questions they’re asking political candidates hoping to get their endorsement. “They didn’t target any other race, they didn’t target any other ethnicity,” Yvette Lewis from the NAACP of Hillsborough County...
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
Community's input wanted for Historic Gas Plant District, Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Want to have a say in what happens with a proposed major redevelopment in downtown St. Pete? The time has come. After St. Petersburg's Mayor Ken Welch and the city scrapped an initial Request for Proposals (RFP) process last year, a second process began in August and now the city of St. Petersburg and four different development firms have bold plans to redevelop the 86-acre historic Gas Plant District in the heart of downtown and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.
School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values
Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
Places This Week: New townhomes planned; Third Lake buys hotel
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Palm Grove Inn at 711 3rd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg has sold for $6.35 million. F212 Holdings LLC sold the 28,548-square-foot complex to TLP RE MF VI Saint Petersburg III Owner LLC. The buyer is connected to Tampa-based real estate investment advisory firm Third Lake Partners.
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
St. Petersburg Police Investigating Shooting At Fossil Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. According to investigators, at about 8:15 PM Sunday, police were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for shots fired. The victim, a man in his 30s,
FWC: Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Samples of red tide were detected in four counties within the Tampa Bay area, according to a report on Friday from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Different levels of red tide concentrations were found in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Pinellas,...
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Flag ceremony honors hundreds of local heroes across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, hundreds of people and organizations in the Tampa Bay community were being honored as heroes. It was part of a moving flag ceremony, which had been postponed by Hurricane Ian, taking place...
