Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
NBC Los Angeles
Make a Valentine to Remember — a Neon Heart — in Glendale
According to the poets, the screenwriters, and fancifully minded people who craft especially poignant greeting cards, these iconic organs can shine. They often glow, too, and emit light. And are our hearts often described as radiant?. Very much so, especially when the heart in question is owned by a person...
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA
Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
foxla.com
Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds
LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
Smorgasburg Is Back In L.A. With New Vendors And Mouthwateringg Offerings
Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
Christmas tree set on fire during wild street takeover outside Beverly Center
Police responded to a wild street takeover Saturday night outside the Beverly Center that included dangerous stunts and a Christmas tree being set on fire.
fox10phoenix.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks
A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror — where she and the students normally stand...
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
