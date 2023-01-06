ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis

Former Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Memphis, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati La Salle, Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after tearing his ACL during fall camp heading into his freshman season in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH

