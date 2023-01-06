Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East
His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Eleven Warriors
Joining Team for Peach Bowl Made Jermaine Mathews “Love Ohio State Football Even More” As He Prepares to Begin Buckeye Career Next Week
Jermaine Mathews will officially arrive at Ohio State to begin his career as a Buckeye on Sunday, but he already got a sneak peek at life as an Ohio State football player last week when the Buckeyes played Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Mathews was one of three incoming freshmen,...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
Ohio State makes cut for 2024 four-star linebacker
Now that the Ohio State football season is officially over, the Buckeye coaching staff is diligently working on the next crop of recruits to wear the scarlet and gray. After signing a top 10 class in 2023, the Bucks have a good start to the 2024 class. OSU got some...
Assessing Michigan football's biggest 2023 NFL Draft decisions
As the dust settles on the Michigan football team's 2022 season this week, the Wolverines have a number of players who have decisions to make on their future, be it an additional season at Michigan or declaring for the NFL Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is Jan....
Watch: Ohio State signee Brandon Inniss catches TD pass in All-American Bowl
The Buckeyes aren’t short on wide receiver talent on campus and what is coming to Columbus as well. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has earned a reputation of developing receivers and sending them off to the NFL which has translated to recruiting. The pipeline will not stop anytime soon....
Michigan NIL collective launches campaign for ‘One More Year’ with star players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Valiant Management, an organization that provides Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Michigan athletes, wants to encourage some of the football team’s biggest stars to return for another season with the Wolverines. The One More Year Fund, launched Sunday afternoon, is a crowdfunding...
WKBN
2023 Cleveland Browns’ opponents officially set
With the regular season now complete, the Browns' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Former Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis
Former Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Memphis, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati La Salle, Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after tearing his ACL during fall camp heading into his freshman season in 2021.
HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?
Following the firing of Lovie Smith, who are some of the realistic candidates the Houston Texans should consider as their next head coach?
Detroit News
Lions replacing slit film playing surface at Ford Field with new monofilament turf
Allen Park — Following the NFLPA's emphatic recommendation for the removal of all slit film playing surfaces in November, the Detroit Lions are moving forward with the installation of new turf at Ford Field this offseason. "The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that...
No. 8 Tennessee aiming for 11th straight win over Vanderbilt
No. 8 Tennessee will look to continue its dominance over visiting Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday night in
Michigan AD Confirms Receiving NCAA Allegations
Reports of an investigation into the football program come as rumors fly about the future of Jim Harbaugh.
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the second straight time the team has let their head coach go at the end of a season.
Detroit News
'Analytically, we should have won': Wings' special teams falter in loss to Florida
Detroit − The Red Wings did a better job of keeping pucks out of their net Friday, but still aren't putting enough of them into the net on the other side. And the special teams, both the penalty kill and power play, are a total disappointment. The Wings didn't...
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
Cincinnati — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as Cincinnati took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on the same field where...
