Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Branch NAACP installs new officers, approves goals for 2023
Newly elected officers and executive committee members of the Statesville Branch NAACP were sworn in Sunday afternoon during the civil rights organization’s monthly meeting. Officers for 2023-2024 are President Todd Scott, First Vice President Leon Ijames, Second Vice President Doug Hendrix, Secretary Debra Turner Bailey, Assistant Secretary Marlene Scott, Treasurer Dorothy Woodard and Assistant Treasurer Lena Grady.
Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
WBTV
Rowan EDC compiles county’s 10 biggest economic development stories of 2022
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has compiled a list of the top 10 economic development stories in Rowan County for 2022. It was a year of major announcements, including the single largest business announcement in county history. Here are the top 10, as compiled by...
Wbt.com
Charlotte City Council’s self-serving power play
Charlotte City Council members moved ahead with plans to change their terms from 2 to 4 years, stagger their elections, and add an 8th district. They are also considering making their positions “full-time.”
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County continues to ride with CATS
MONROE – Union County is not ready to give up on its relationship with the Charlotte Area Transit System just yet. Commissioners approved a staff recommendation on Jan. 3 to maintain Express Bus service if CATS is able to integrate Union County service with the Matthews Express to reduce expenses.
Union Power outage near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage affected thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The cause of the outage remains unknown. The outage was first reported in Locust and officials confirmed the outage was restored within the hour. Union Power covers more than 83,000 […]
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
WFAE.org
Major retirement community no longer moving forward
Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
WBTV
Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. The landfill would be in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. According to city records, it’s an LCID landfill designed to accept debris from...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
lincolntimesnews.com
Multiple ministries under one roof in Denver
DENVER – What a difference a building makes. Three different ministries are now able to expand and help more people because of a building gifted to them by Denver United Methodist Church. The ministries are umbrellaed under Helping Hands Ministry. Tim Strickland heads up the Building Ministry which builds...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
Comments / 0