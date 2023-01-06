Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.

3 DAYS AGO