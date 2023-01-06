ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Over the last 15 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the most successful film and TV franchise ever. But back in the ’80s, superhero films weren’t so big.

Some fans may remember that the first Marvel feature film, Howard the Duck , bombed at the box office in 1986. And while it received plenty of negative reviews at the time, the wacky superhero movie has since earned a cult following.

Who is Howard the Duck in Marvel comics?

Howard the Duck is a character created by Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik for Marvel Comics. He first appeared as a supporting hero in 1973’s Man-Thing before getting his own series in 1976.

In the comics, Howard the Duck is mysteriously abducted from his home planet and transported to Earth. He goes on to fight several different villains, including Doctor Bong, Band of the Bland, and Pro-Rata. And he teams up with heroes like the Defenders, Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, and Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N97Ao_0k57skB700
Howard in a scene from the film ‘Howard The Duck’, 1986. | Universal/Getty Images

According to Gerber, he came up with the idea for Howard the Duck while writing Adventure Into Fear #19 for Man-Thing in his Brooklyn home. “I had to have a visual that topped a barbarian jumping out of a jar of peanut butter,” the late writer said in a 1997 interview with B-independent . “Someone in the neighborhood had apparently just gotten a new stereo and —  kept playing the same song over and over again.”

“I think I went into a kind of trance to block out the noise,” Gerber recalled. “And the next thing I knew, I was typing something about a three-dimensional cartoon duck waddling out of the brush in Man-Thing’s swamp. I’m not joking or exaggerating. That’s literally how it happened.”

‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas co-produced the ‘Howard the Duck’ movie

The Howard the Duck comic series was one of Marvel’s best sellers in the ’80s. And Star Wars creator George Lucas was among its many fans. When the filmmaker concluded production on 1973’s American Graffiti with his former film school friends William Hyuck and Gloria Katz, he pitched them the idea of Howard the Duck.

Hyuck and Katz went on to write the screenplay for Howard the Duck . The film — which starred Tim Robbins, Lea Thompson, and Ed Gale — was produced by Lucasfilm with Lucas serving as an executive producer.

However, despite coming from the studio that created blockbusters like Star Wars and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and having such a massive comic book following, Howard the Duck flopped at the box office. With a budget of almost $37 million, the movie only grossed $38 million worldwide.

The film earned a reputation as one of the worst of all time. Critics blasted the special effects, hokey jokes, and boring storyline. And many comic book fans were disappointed with how the movie removed the source material’s satirical tone and surrealism and made Howard nicer.

Will fans see Howard the Duck in the MCU?

In the years following its 1986 release, Howard the Duck gained a cult following. And while it didn’t get a sequel, the character did inch its way into the MCU. Voiced by Seth Green, Howard made a cameo in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy .

Howard has since appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , Avengers: Endgame , and What If…? . An animated series was planned for Hulu. But Disney scrapped the plan when it dissolved Marvel TV in 2019.

Related

‘Howard the Duck’ Fans Won’t Be Seeing Him On Hulu

Fans have been hoping to see Howard the Duck return to the MCU in some capacity. But unfortunately, Marvel hasn’t announced any movie or series plans as of yet.

Comments / 113

BegoniaKiller
2d ago

I remember this movie. My parents thought it was kid appropriate. Popped in the VHS and the 1st scene was a $ex scene. Whoops!

Reply(10)
31
ShyRage
2d ago

the people that sad this movie sucked were probably the same people that said Adam Sandler movies were no good

Reply(3)
13
Tom b-Eezy
2d ago

I was really young and just remember the dad from Beetlejuice being the evil guy. Definitely gotta rewatch it again.

Reply
9
Related
ComicBook

Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard

Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
Deadline

John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’

John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
game-news24.com

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought

After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

257K+
Followers
125K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy