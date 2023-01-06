ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’: Camille Razat Says Filming This Finale Moment, ‘Broke My Heart for Real’

By Nicole Weaver
The Emily in Paris Season 3 finale blew up several relationships. Camille Razat, who plays Camille, revealed which moment on the Netflix show broke her heart and what it was like filming it.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris season three.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKOtU_0k57sjIO00
Camille Razat as Camille, Lily Collins as Emily | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 had a twist ending

Season 3 started with Camille and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) back to living together and in a relationship. But their relationship continued to have problems.

Camille started an affair with an artist named Sofia (Melia Kreiling) . She was going to move forward with getting married to Gabriel, but in the finale, she couldn’t do it.

“Gabriel, the only reason we’re together is because I knew you were in love with Emily,” she told him. “You and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met. I can see it in your eyes, the way she looks at you. The way you look at her. Anyone can see it! So no…I’m sorry. I really am.”

Camille left Gabriel at the altar, and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) left Emily too. That means Gabriel and Emily are free to be together. But the season ends with him revealing Camille is pregnant with his baby.

Camille Razat says the altar moment in the ‘Emily in Paris’ finale broke her heart

The cast watched the finale and reacted to it in a YouTube video. Razat and Bravo watched the wedding scene together.

“You nailed this,” Bravo told her. They revealed the chapel was in the “middle of nowhere,” and they were cold.

“It helped me to be like this condition and so exhausted,” Razat explained. “All my feelings get out very easily, and being with Lucas was like the best thing because we were connected. Nobody else was existing. When I was speaking to him, I was like, ‘Lucas/Gabriel I need to tell you.’ It was like I was telling Lucas we can not be friends anymore, and that broke my heart for real.”

Bravo agreed about how things played out. “That night, everybody was so silent and focused,” he said. “Something happened in that church that was pretty magical.”

‘Emily in Paris’ fans speculate about Camille’s pregnancy

Some fans aren’t sure if Camille is telling the truth. A Reddit thread started with a user asking, “What if telling Gabriel she is pregnant was part of her mom’s plan to get them together and married?”

“I don’t think she’s lying about the pregnancy. I do think she’s lying about why she broke off the wedding. Wanted to throw Gabriel and Emily under the bus, while she rather be with Sofia,” someone replied.

“It’s a possibility, but I can see her really being pregnant just to have more obstacles for Gabriel and Emily,” someone added. “Excited to see how they will resolve it in season 4!”

“Who tf knows? Anything can happen,” one fan wrote. “But if it was fake, I don’t think she would’ve broken up with Sofia.”

Sadly, fans will be left with their theories for a while. Season 4 doesn’t have a release date.

Marc Pos, the creator and producer of “The Traitors,” may have taken six years to sell his Dutch psychological format, but his patience has been rewarded. Not only was the reality show a huge hit when it eventually landed on RTL4 in the Netherlands, but it’s beginning to take Europe and the rest of the world by storm. Sold to a dozen territories upon its launch on the Dutch network in 2021, the U.S. version of “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on NBC’s streamer Peacock on Jan. 12 with a mix of celebrity and civilian contestants. Initially developed...
The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
