ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) Admits He Wants to Steal This 1 Prop From Set

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan , who plays barista Tyler Galpin , admitted there is one prop he would love to steal from the set of the popular Netflix series. Here’s which item Doohan wanted to take and why it’s so integral to the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXRFp_0k57sesl00
Hunter Doohan | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin on the hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Wednesday , the Tim Burton-directed spinoff of The Addams Family , follows the adventures of teenage Wednesday Addams at the fictional Nevermore Academy . The show centers around the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega ) as she investigates a series of mysterious murders and navigates a love triangle between psychic Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

Doohan, who has also had roles in TV shows like Your Honor , Truth Be Told , and Schooled , opened up about working with the famous director Burton and his co-star Ortega.

“It was great. Jenna is amazing as anyone who’s seen the show or her work will know,” the 28-year-old actor told Pop Culturalist in November 2022. “She’s so smart about everything.”

He continued, “One of the trickiest things from Tyler’s perspective was how do you build an attempted love story arc with Wednesday Addams? Because you think of that character as not having much emotion, but Jenna and Tim [Burton] did such an amazing job breaking down her walls with these subtle nuances. I learned so much from them.”

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan admitted he wanted to steal this prop from set

Hunter Doohan may not be like his murderous character Tyler Galpin, but the Wednesday star has considered committing a different crime. At a red-carpet interview with MTV , the actor admitted he wanted to steal a certain prop from the set of the Netflix show.

“This might be weird, but I wish I could steal the hand, Thing,” Doohan said. “There was – This is the real guy [gestures to someone off-screen], but then there was a prosthetic one where you could bend all the fingers, and he was so creepy and weird. It’d be a good prop to steal.”

Related

‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Says Living With Jenna Ortega in Romania Was Like ‘Summer Camp’

It’s unsurprising that Hunter Doohan would want to steal that specific prop to commemorate his time as Tyler Galpin on Wednesday . The disembodied hand named Thing has become one of the most popular characters on Wednesday , despite having zero spoken lines. Filming the unique role was achieved by a combination of live-action, prosthetics, and CGI.

25-year-old Victor Dorobantu, a Romanian magician, illusionist, and guitar player who had never acted before appearing in the Netflix show, impressed the Wednesday team with his ability to convey emotions through hand movements.

“It’s pretty hard to create, from start to end,” said Dorobantu in a YouTube video. “Even the way he talks, it’s pretty hard to find movements that can express feelings. For example, in love or angry. Everything is pretty hard when you do it with a real actor.”

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
The Independent

Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death

Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

257K+
Followers
125K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy