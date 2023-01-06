‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) Admits He Wants to Steal This 1 Prop From Set

Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan , who plays barista Tyler Galpin , admitted there is one prop he would love to steal from the set of the popular Netflix series. Here’s which item Doohan wanted to take and why it’s so integral to the show.

Netflix’s Wednesday , the Tim Burton-directed spinoff of The Addams Family , follows the adventures of teenage Wednesday Addams at the fictional Nevermore Academy . The show centers around the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega ) as she investigates a series of mysterious murders and navigates a love triangle between psychic Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

Doohan, who has also had roles in TV shows like Your Honor , Truth Be Told , and Schooled , opened up about working with the famous director Burton and his co-star Ortega.

“It was great. Jenna is amazing as anyone who’s seen the show or her work will know,” the 28-year-old actor told Pop Culturalist in November 2022. “She’s so smart about everything.”

He continued, “One of the trickiest things from Tyler’s perspective was how do you build an attempted love story arc with Wednesday Addams? Because you think of that character as not having much emotion, but Jenna and Tim [Burton] did such an amazing job breaking down her walls with these subtle nuances. I learned so much from them.”

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan admitted he wanted to steal this prop from set

Hunter Doohan may not be like his murderous character Tyler Galpin, but the Wednesday star has considered committing a different crime. At a red-carpet interview with MTV , the actor admitted he wanted to steal a certain prop from the set of the Netflix show.

“This might be weird, but I wish I could steal the hand, Thing,” Doohan said. “There was – This is the real guy [gestures to someone off-screen], but then there was a prosthetic one where you could bend all the fingers, and he was so creepy and weird. It’d be a good prop to steal.”

The hand ‘Thing’ has become one of the Netflix show’s most popular characters

It’s unsurprising that Hunter Doohan would want to steal that specific prop to commemorate his time as Tyler Galpin on Wednesday . The disembodied hand named Thing has become one of the most popular characters on Wednesday , despite having zero spoken lines. Filming the unique role was achieved by a combination of live-action, prosthetics, and CGI.

25-year-old Victor Dorobantu, a Romanian magician, illusionist, and guitar player who had never acted before appearing in the Netflix show, impressed the Wednesday team with his ability to convey emotions through hand movements.

“It’s pretty hard to create, from start to end,” said Dorobantu in a YouTube video. “Even the way he talks, it’s pretty hard to find movements that can express feelings. For example, in love or angry. Everything is pretty hard when you do it with a real actor.”