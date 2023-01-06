ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market City’s 75th anniversary celebration

By Kaile Hunt
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Market City Shopping Center will be celebrating the Chinese New Year Saturday Jan. 28.

Market City was built in 1948 on a 3.5-acre lot and was given the name to reflect the vision for a one-stop center for the community.

Initially, it included a vegetable patch with a large monkeypod tree that still stands today.

“It has been 75 years since Market City Shopping Center first opened its doors to the Kaimuki-Kapahulu and Moiliili communities in 1948, and we’re thrilled to kick off this landmark year with our annual Chinese New Year festivities,” said Sandra Au Fong, Market City Limited President and Secretary. “We welcome the community to join us for a new year of hope, good health and success.”

To celebrate 75 years of serving the community, Market City will feature lion dances, a firecracker ceremony and hand out free fortune cookies.

The free event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lower parking lot fronting Ben Franklin Crafts.

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and is predicted to be a year of hope, success and bring peace.

For more information about this free event or the Chinese New Year, head to their website.

