Read full article on original website
james bagos
3d ago
The Gravy train just derailed for the innocent victim who thought he was gonna hit the lawsuit jackpot.
Reply(1)
15
Seans1
3d ago
ah to bad no money for Fieger.. dash cam proves it.. lol..
Reply
15
Rodmen Dexter
3d ago
another person trying to live off the state
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
fox2detroit.com
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
Officials: Michigan man allegedly shot, killed sister also injured man following an argument
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his sister and injuring a man following an argument on Dec. 29, officials say. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release said Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, of Detroit, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation Saturday after a fatal shooting incident. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Infant rescued in reported kidnapping while details remain in juvenile's fatal shooting, Detroit police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are still searching for the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old in serious condition. There were five juveniles under the age of 16 staying at the home at the time of the shooting, Chief James...
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day. A BMW 3-Series sedan believed to be involved in the crash was also found at a home not far from the crash scene in Oakland County.
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime
Eshaun Blanding of Detroit is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Police find cocaine, gun in Ohio man’s car during traffic stop in Michigan
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after police found cocaine and a handgun inside his vehicle. A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 6400 block of S. Telegraph Road when he noticed a driver commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 11