Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Negaunee officials receive input from local bikers

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee city officials are looking for ways to make the city more bike friendly. An event Sunday gave residents a sneak peak of the city’s plans as well as share their own ideas. There are plans to include more air pumps and bike racks. Negaunee’s...
WLUC

Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

The Ultimate Bridal Event returns after “pandemic hiatus”

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Brides from all around the U.P. met with vendors for the seventh annual Ultimate Bridal Event. It was hosted by A Bride’s Choice at the Ojibwa Casino. It returned this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This event wasn’t just for the bride. Grooms, the...
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

How to navigate health insurance deadlines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
MARQUETTE, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
WLUC

Munising businesses benefit from fresh snow, winter season

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors. The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The general manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed

MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Stick to your fitness resolution by starting small and being realistic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first week of January is nearly over... have you been sticking to your resolutions?. Whether or not your goals are fitness-related, Personal Trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says it’s important to be realistic about your expectations and not set goals based on what others are doing.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills. Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players. “He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he...
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

One person dead after home burns down in Marinette

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
MARINETTE, WI

