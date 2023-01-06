Read full article on original website
Negaunee officials receive input from local bikers
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee city officials are looking for ways to make the city more bike friendly. An event Sunday gave residents a sneak peak of the city’s plans as well as share their own ideas. There are plans to include more air pumps and bike racks. Negaunee’s...
Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn later this month. On Jan. 22, the restaurant will be raising money for 40-year-old Kari Socia. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian and lung cancer. “My mom died at 47 and my...
North Country Trail Association seeks trail adopters for Marquette Chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have a passion for hiking, you’re in luck. The North Country Trail Association’s Marquette Chapter is looking for new trail adopters. Trail adopters monitor the condition of the trail and maintain it. Members say becoming a trail adopter and caring for a...
Marquette Farmers Market plans to re-brand, looks for experienced designer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is planning to re-brand this upcoming season, and they’re looking for an experienced designer to help. The Farmers Market has been running for over two decades. Every year it provides and outlet for local farmers and vendors to sell their products.
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
The Ultimate Bridal Event returns after “pandemic hiatus”
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Brides from all around the U.P. met with vendors for the seventh annual Ultimate Bridal Event. It was hosted by A Bride’s Choice at the Ojibwa Casino. It returned this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This event wasn’t just for the bride. Grooms, the...
How to navigate health insurance deadlines
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
Munising businesses benefit from fresh snow, winter season
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors. The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The general manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.
Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed
MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
Stick to your fitness resolution by starting small and being realistic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first week of January is nearly over... have you been sticking to your resolutions?. Whether or not your goals are fitness-related, Personal Trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says it’s important to be realistic about your expectations and not set goals based on what others are doing.
From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills. Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players. “He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he...
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
Woman declared dead on scene of fire, investigation underway
Authorities are investigating what caused a house fire in Marinette after a woman was declared dead at the scene.
