FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sue Watkins
Sue Watkins
Dorla “Sue” Watkins was born on October 27, 1928, in Bokchito, Okla., to Clarence William Tadlock and Jimmie Nadine Tadlock. She passed away on January 5, 2023. Sue married the love of her life Joseph David Watkins on February 19, 1950, in Dallas, Texas. She was a loving...
Charley Pugh
Charley Pugh
Charley Odell Pugh, of Atoka, Okla., passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born on Saturday, April 7, 1945 in Caney, Okla., to Henry Newman and Lydie Annie (Coppell) Pugh. He married Janice Fay (Pittman) Pugh on November 17, 1962 in...
Dr. Ernie Sturch
Dr. Ernie Sturch
Ernest Sturch, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born September 10, 1930, to parents Ruby and Ernest Sturch Sr., in Yarnaby Okla. It was during this period, in which he was lovingly nicknamed “Jr.,” that he would develop a deep and sustaining curiosity for math and the cosmos.
