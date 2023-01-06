ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Family of Norwich man criticizes 17-year prison term for his killer

By Greg Smith
The Day
 3 days ago

Addressing a packed courtroom in New London, an emotional Joseph Kolodnicki Sr. said the 2018 killing of his son, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Kolodnicki, Jr. had torn a hole in the heart of his family.

“It ripped into the lives of all our relatives, into the lives of our friends and in the lives of of everyone who came in contact with and got to know Jo-Jo and was touched by his wonderful, warm personality,” he said.

The senior Kolodnicki was among family members to offer impact statements Thursday at the sentencing of Elmar Baker, a 42-year-old Colchester man who had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for Kolodnicki’s killing.

Baker stabbed Kolodnicki to death following an argument outside Baker’s apartment at 55 Renee Drive in Colchester on the evening of Oct. 30, 2018. Kolodnicki’s wife had driven Baker home from work that evening and police said Kolodnicki had shown up and had asked Baker, “what are you doing with my wife?”

At some point police said Baker had gone into his apartment, retrieved a knife and stabbed Kolodnicki Jr. three times. One of the stab wounds pierced his heart.

Kilodnicki, 42, a father of two sons, was a self-taught artist and postal employee from Norwich who Azariah Kolodnicki, his son, described in a letter read in court as “very kind, gentle, approachable, genuine, warm, and incredibly selfless - exactly how Jehovah’s Witnesses are often described.”

Azariah Kolodnicki was 16 when his father was killed and said, “I can’t even talk about this subject without breaking down.” He and other family members expressed their displeasure with the plea agreement that substituted first-degree manslaughter for the murder charge.

Kolodnicki Sr. referred to it as “an imperfect justice system,’’ and ”lower standards of justice.“

Kolodnicki’s sister, Ilana Flagg, wrote that “justice seems to be a mathematical equation and I have come to terms with the the fact that our family will NOT receive true justice. However, I am saddened by the fact that the court believes my brother’s life equates to only 17 years.”

She described her brother as “the one who could always make us laugh. He was the comedian, even when he upset us he’d show one of his goofy grins and you had to chuckle, shake your head and forgive him.”

Joshua Kolodnicki, who appeared in court, was brief and said he would not comment on the defendant’s plea offer or sentence but explained how he felt about his father’s death.

“The loss of my father was a true tragedy that left me without a father to seek advice and learn from the rest of my days. I’ve felt so lost without my father to guide me through high school and ultimately the rest of my life,” he said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas DeLillo, who prosecuted the case, said he recognized the 17-year sentence was not satisfactory to the family but called it “fair and appropriate” when all of the facts of the case are taken into consideration.

Baker’s attorney, John Delbarba, called it a tragedy for both families and said “it wasn’t Mr. Baker who was looking for trouble that day.” He said Jo-Jo Kolodnicki had been following Baker and his wife leading up to the confrontation in Colchester. He has also indicated that Baker, if the case had gone to trial, would have argued self-defense.

Baker addressed the court, saying “that could very easily be me up there,” referring to the photo montage of Kolodnicki playing in the courtroom. He apologized to Kolodnicki’s family and to his own.

“In time, I hope you find some sense of peace,” Baker said. “I never wanted to hurt Jo-Jo, never mind to take him from his loved ones.”

Baker had pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he does not agree with all of the prosecution’s allegations but acknowledges he could have faced a stiffer sentence if convicted at trial.

Judge Hillary Strackbein called Kolodnicki’s death “another senseless tragedy” and told the family that while the concept of closure may seem elusive, the plea and sentencing “takes away the vagaries of trial.”

