Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Related
followsouthjersey.com
Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day
CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ
Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
mercerme.com
SUNSHINE NOTICE
In compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act of the State of New Jersey, this is to advise that a special meeting of the Hopewell Borough Council will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will held in the courtroom of Hopewell Borough Hall, 88 East Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ 08525.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA
Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes
Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Comments / 0