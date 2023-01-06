ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

followsouthjersey.com

Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day

CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
NJ Spotlight

Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ

Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
TRENTON, NJ
mercerme.com

SUNSHINE NOTICE

In compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act of the State of New Jersey, this is to advise that a special meeting of the Hopewell Borough Council will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will held in the courtroom of Hopewell Borough Hall, 88 East Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ 08525.
Shore News Network

Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA

Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
NEW HOPE, PA
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes

Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ

