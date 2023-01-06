ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten hurts right foot in loss to Arizona

Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten twice left Sunday’s loss at Arizona with foot injuries and did not return from the second. It was not immediately clear the severity of the freshman’s injury, though VanSlooten did not have a significant limp when she walked out of the Oregon locker room with the team’s athletic trainer following the 79-71 loss.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?

Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/8/2023)

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) face the Denver Broncos (4-12) in NFL Week 18. The Chargers will decide their lineup based on playoffs seedings. Denver will miss the playoffs for a seventh season in a row and aims to avoid its first 13-loss season. This AFC West clash kicks off Sunday, January 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
DENVER, CO
thatoregonlife.com

This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time

One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy