Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSColorado State
Related
Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten hurts right foot in loss to Arizona
Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten twice left Sunday’s loss at Arizona with foot injuries and did not return from the second. It was not immediately clear the severity of the freshman’s injury, though VanSlooten did not have a significant limp when she walked out of the Oregon locker room with the team’s athletic trainer following the 79-71 loss.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Ahlise Hurst cleared to return from left leg injury
Oregon Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst will be back on the court next week. The senior guard was cleared to return before Sunday’s 79-71 loss at Arizona, though she did not play and her lower left leg was still wrapped. Hurst injured her left leg during Oregon’s loss to UCLA on Dec. 30.
Oregon State, Raegan Beers too much as Beavers whip Arizona State 69-59 in women’s basketball
The Oregon State Beavers earned a split in their trip to the desert after Raegan Beers produced her fifth consecutive double-double Sunday in a 69-59 win over Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona. The 6-foot-2 freshman recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oregon State. She finished 12 of 15...
N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson lead Oregon men’s basketball to upset at Utah, keep Ducks’ postseason hopes alive
The Oregon Ducks had its best win of the season and kept its postseason hopes are alive for at least another week. Coming off the worst offensive performance in Dana Altman’s tenure, the Ducks responded by taking immediate control against a red hot Utah Utes team that once again could not end its woes against Oregon.
Colorado defense silences Oregon State, as Beavers score a season low in 62-42 loss
Oregon State scored a season low for points as the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense owned the Beavers for 40 minutes in a 62-42 romp Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado. The Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12), who couldn’t shoot or handle the ball, were unable to get their offense on track. They shot 34% from the floor (18 of 53) and tied a season high with 19 turnovers.
Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are adding a second linebacker via the transfer portal. Former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle committed to transfer to the Ducks on Sunday. Soelle, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, recorded 30 tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup for the Sun Devils last season.
No. 15 Arizona erases a 12-point deficit during final three minutes to stun Oregon State 72-69
During a fourth quarter of unbelievable runs, No. 15 Arizona was best as the Wildcats rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Oregon State 72-69 Friday in Pac-12 women’s basketball at Tucson, Ariz. Oregon State (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) ran off 12 consecutive points to take a 65-53 lead with...
Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/8/23)
Oregon State aims for a split of its desert road trip Sunday when the Beavers play Arizona State at 10 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz. OSU is coming off a stunning 72-69 loss at No. 15 Arizona, a game where it led by 12 points with less than four minutes remaining.
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield commits to transfer to San Jose State
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield will continue his career in the Mountain West. Butterfield, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to San Jose State on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Butterfield was Oregon’s third-team quarterback each of the past two seasons. He completed a one-yard pass...
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus returning in 2023
The Oregon Ducks’ most disruptive defender is returning for the 2023 season. Brandon Dorlus, who has been planning on all year to remain in the NFL Draft, announced he will instead be returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. Dorlus finished with 39 tackles, including a...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
KGW
Dan Lanning's priorities in transfer portal for Oregon football | Locked On Ducks
The transfer portal window closes in less than two weeks. What are the biggest areas of need still remaining on the Ducks roster?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos beat Justin Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
If this was a sign of what’s to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull’s-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
All-American Bowl kicks off with Duck interest on both sides of the ball
The Oregon Ducks football program will be watching the All-American Bowl with eyes on two more potential verbal commitments, plus multiple players signed competing in the.
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/8/2023)
The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) face the Denver Broncos (4-12) in NFL Week 18. The Chargers will decide their lineup based on playoffs seedings. Denver will miss the playoffs for a seventh season in a row and aims to avoid its first 13-loss season. This AFC West clash kicks off Sunday, January 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1