Fresno County, CA

thesungazette.com

Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement

On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges

January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
DELANO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno

January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Phillip Michael Ramos

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Phillip Michael Ramos. Phillip Michael Ramos is wanted by Law Enforcement for Probation Violation. 32-year-old Ramos is 5' 7" tall, 175 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Phillip Michael Ramos is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA

