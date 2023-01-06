Read full article on original website
Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement
On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges
January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno
January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Phillip Michael Ramos
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Phillip Michael Ramos. Phillip Michael Ramos is wanted by Law Enforcement for Probation Violation. 32-year-old Ramos is 5' 7" tall, 175 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Phillip Michael Ramos is...
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
Missing 11-year-old Tulare County girl found safe
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Masada Saleem has safely been found.
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
