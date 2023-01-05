Read full article on original website
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
KEYT
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Heart disease is a leading killer around the world and the top cause of death in the United States. It killed an estimated 17.9 million people in 2019, representing 32% of all deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. But not all heart disease is the same. It can...
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
If you have an ischemic stroke, the result of blood clots or narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to the brain, your brain has only minutes to die from lack of oxygen. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. However, studies show that many people saw warning signs about a week before a life-threatening situation. Symptoms may be easier and temporary, but if you know how to find and seek medical help in time, you can avoid a more serious situation in a day.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea and Atrial Fibrillation: How They’re Connected
Sleep apnea and AFib are two closely linked health conditions. In fact, sleep apnea can increase the risk of AFib. If you have atrial fibrillation (AFib), you may experience palpations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, among other symptoms. What you may not realize is that AFib is related to sleep apnea, sharing many of the same risk factors.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Healthline
Can CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea Make Atrial Fibrillation Worse?
Many people with sleep apnea use CPAP machines, which aren’t harmful to people with atrial fibrillation and don’t increase the risk of developing this heart problem. A device called a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is one of the most common treatments for sleep apnea. Sleep apnea...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
dallasexpress.com
Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine
Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
EatingWell
Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?
Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
Freeing Yourself from Anxiety
How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.
studyfinds.org
High blood pressure could be the reason you’re feeling neurotic
SHANGHAI, China — Could hypertension change your personality? Having high blood pressure may cause someone to feel more neurotic, a recent study finds. Researchers in China say the most important indicator is diastolic blood pressure — the lower of the two numbers when measuring a person’s blood pressure. Beyond heart problems, the findings give another reason to control blood pressure.
Medical News Today
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
labroots.com
Reefer Before Root Canals? 52% of Dentists Report Patients Coming to Dental Appointments High
A recent survey by the American Dental Association (ADA) found that about 52% of dentists reported increased rates of patients arriving to appointments high from using cannabis or another drug. Unfortunately for some, the ADA recommends that patients avoid cannabis use before dental visits because it can cause complications during dental procedures. The findings are based on an analysis of two online surveys conducted earlier this year. The first survey included 557 dentists, and the second 1,006 patients.
EatingWell
Can You Eat Eggs If You Have High Cholesterol?
Eggs are a delicious and versatile kitchen staple that is the star of a variety of quick and easy meals. However, eggs also have a long history of being vilified as unhealthy because they are high in cholesterol. As someone with high cholesterol, you may be wondering whether it is ok to include eggs in your diet.
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
