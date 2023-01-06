ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State women's basketball falls at Tennessee; Debreasha Powe, Jessika Carter shine

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

The start of the new year hasn't been kind to Mississippi State women's basketball. After closing 2022 with seven straight wins, including a victory over Vanderbilt on Dec. 29 to open SEC play, the Bulldogs have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under coach Sam Purcell .

MSU (12-4, 1-2 SEC) fell at home against Ole Miss on Jan. 1. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 80-69 loss at Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) on Thursday.

Mississippi State kept the contest close − never losing a quarter by more than four points after a 25-18 hole in the first quarter. However, struggles on the offensive glass allowed too many opportunities for a Tennessee team which appears to have found a groove after a slow start to a season with high expectations.

The good news for Mississippi State: Tennessee ranks No. 15 in the NCAA's NET rankings. This will count as a Quadrant 1 loss.

HAYES: Why Mississippi State women's basketball guard Anastasia Hayes is embracing new roles

PURCELL: Why Sam Purcell reached out to Vic Schaefer when hired by Mississippi State basketball

Mississippi State trio shines

When Purcell was hired, ensuring incoming freshman Debreasha Powe stayed true to her commitment was crucial. It took little convincing as the Meridian, Mississippi, native had no doubt regarding her desire to play for the Bulldogs.

She immediately become a starter and contributor this season. She added a bullet point to her All-SEC resume in Knoxville. Powe scored a career-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

"It doesn't surprise me," Purcell said postgame. "... She trains like every game matters and every game she circles. For her, this is just a walk in the park because of the effort that she puts in behind the scenes."

Center Jessika Carter contributed 21 points and nine rebounds, while guard Anastasia Hayes had 11 assists to go with her eight points. However, Carter and Powe were the lone Bulldogs scoring in double figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRV1l_0k57r74M00

Lady Vols control the boards

Both teams entered the night ranking in the top four of the SEC in rebounds per game. Thursday would suggest the teams were much further apart in the category, though MSU was without forwards Denae Carter and Ramani Parker.

Tennessee had a 50-31 edge on the boards, including a 25-10 advantage on offensive rebounds. The Lady Vols scored 23 second-chance points.

"If we can get healthy and keep this team together, there's no doubt that our best basketball is ahead of us," Purcell said.

Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee with 14 boards to complement her 27 points.

What's next?

Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday to take on No. 1 South Carolina (14-0, 2-0).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State women's basketball falls at Tennessee; Debreasha Powe, Jessika Carter shine

