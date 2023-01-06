Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan residents to soon pay for spots in Aggieville Parking Garage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon be required to pay for the spot they occupy in the Aggieville Parking Garage and time is running out to take advantage of the free rate. City of Manhattan officials warned residents that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take advantage...
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
WIBW
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
WIBW
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
WIBW
Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year. Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.
Topeka taking action to put an end to vacant house fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After multiple house fires in the last 72 hours, Topeka leaders are working towards creating a better living culture in the city. Stopping these vacant house fires is just one purpose for the “Change our Culture for Property Maintenance” initiative. 27 news spoke to District 1 Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller on […]
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Update: Thursday afternoon fire classified incendiary, likely associated with trespassers, causes $20,000 damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
WIBW
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy flames and smoke poured out of a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden frame house in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln. Firefighters battled the blaze for more...
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
WIBW
Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life. The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Susan Faler with the Red Cross and...
Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Police ask for help finding missing Manhattan teen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday. The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as […]
