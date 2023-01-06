Read full article on original website
Dyaisha Fair matches season-high point total in Syracuse’s 91-77 win at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong second quarter and 27 points from senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse women’s basketball to a 91-77 road victory against Clemson on Sunday afternoon. Five Orange finished with double-digit scoring. Along with Fair tying her season high for points, Teisha Hyman and Georgia...
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Jesse Edwards struggles in Syracuse’s loss at Virginia: ‘He’s kind of a mystery right now’
Charlottesville, Va. – Less than two minutes into Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday, Jesse Edwards leaned awkwardly and flipped up a scoop shot that went in the basket. Edwards scored the two points, but the manner in which he got off the shot, off-balance and avoiding contact,...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 91-77 victory at Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL.
Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVa_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Positives for Syracuse in second half offense
Syracuse lost on the road, 73-66, on Saturday to Virginia. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards has struggled with the adjustment to ACC play. After only really struggling on offense against Illinois in SU’s first dozen games, Edwards has shot 50 percent or lower in each of the last four games, all against conference foes (he was shooting 66.4 percent from the field prior to this stretch). Since the Pittsburgh game prior to the holiday break, Edwards is shooting 41.9 percent from the field.
Virginia may be known for defense, but the Cavaliers’ offense sliced up Syracuse
Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are often lauded for their tenacious, vice-like defense, but on Saturday it was the Cavaliers’ offense that worked with the precision of a Swiss watch in dissecting Syracuse’s zone. Virginia held off a late Syracuse charge for a 73-66 victory at...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Buffalo Bills get an emotional win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 32. Partly cloudy, chilly. See 5-day forecast. Members of the Buffalo Bills carry flags displaying the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin before Sunday’s NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team’s previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills got an emotional win, 35-23. (AP photo)
Syracuse Basketball: How the Orange upsets No. 11 Virginia on the road
Syracuse basketball (10-5 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back on the road, as the Orange gets ready to face a tough challenge in the number eleven team in the nation in the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) on the ACC Network at 5 pm eastern time this Saturday. The Orange is coming off a close victory against the Louisville Cardinals, as the Orange picked up a 70-69 victory in Louisville.
Tale of the Tape: Syracuse at No. 11 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home after a two-game road trip to take on the Syracuse Orange. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off of an embarrassing collapse against Pitt as they fell 68-65. The Cavaliers dominated the first half as they held Pitt to 23 points on 32 percent shooting. The Panthers only scored .767 points per possession.
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
ithaca.com
Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours
The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
Reliving 2003: With Carmelo Anthony in foul trouble, Syracuse rallies to beat Seton Hall in Big East opener
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. AN UNLIKELY RALLY.
Syracuse Crunch edged by Rochester, 4-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on...
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, reached the...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
