Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Clemson

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 91-77 victory at Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVa_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Positives for Syracuse in second half offense

Syracuse lost on the road, 73-66, on Saturday to Virginia. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards has struggled with the adjustment to ACC play. After only really struggling on offense against Illinois in SU’s first dozen games, Edwards has shot 50 percent or lower in each of the last four games, all against conference foes (he was shooting 66.4 percent from the field prior to this stretch). Since the Pittsburgh game prior to the holiday break, Edwards is shooting 41.9 percent from the field.
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills get an emotional win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 32. Partly cloudy, chilly. See 5-day forecast. Members of the Buffalo Bills carry flags displaying the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin before Sunday’s NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team’s previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills got an emotional win, 35-23. (AP photo)
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: How the Orange upsets No. 11 Virginia on the road

Syracuse basketball (10-5 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back on the road, as the Orange gets ready to face a tough challenge in the number eleven team in the nation in the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) on the ACC Network at 5 pm eastern time this Saturday. The Orange is coming off a close victory against the Louisville Cardinals, as the Orange picked up a 70-69 victory in Louisville.
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Syracuse at No. 11 Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers return home after a two-game road trip to take on the Syracuse Orange. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off of an embarrassing collapse against Pitt as they fell 68-65. The Cavaliers dominated the first half as they held Pitt to 23 points on 32 percent shooting. The Panthers only scored .767 points per possession.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
ithaca.com

Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours

The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch edged by Rochester, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
