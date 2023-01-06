ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Clemson

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 91-77 victory at Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL.
SYRACUSE, NY
Former Syracuse starting cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU

Syracuse, N.Y. — Another former Syracuse football defensive back has found a new home in the new year. Ex-starting cornerback Duce Chestnut announced Sunday via Twitter he’s committed to Louisiana State University. He’s the second SU transfer to land at another Power Five school after safety Ja’Had Carter committed to Ohio State University earlier this week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours

The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse vs. No. 11 Virginia: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Blog: Streaking the Lawn. Rivalry: 11-6, Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Crunch edged by Rochester, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on...
SYRACUSE, NY
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
