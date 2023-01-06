Read full article on original website
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 91-77 victory at Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Wahoo Winner: Syracuse basketball loses to Virginia 73-66 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse basketball’s 73-66 loss to Virginia is what you make of it. The result? Well, that was what most expected as the Cavaliers won its fourth-straight game against the Orange with its famed pack-line defense, a passing clinic (more on that below) and being the latest team to expose SU’s zone defense at the 3-point line.
Virginia may be known for defense, but the Cavaliers’ offense sliced up Syracuse
Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are often lauded for their tenacious, vice-like defense, but on Saturday it was the Cavaliers’ offense that worked with the precision of a Swiss watch in dissecting Syracuse’s zone. Virginia held off a late Syracuse charge for a 73-66 victory at...
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
Former Syracuse starting cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another former Syracuse football defensive back has found a new home in the new year. Ex-starting cornerback Duce Chestnut announced Sunday via Twitter he’s committed to Louisiana State University. He’s the second SU transfer to land at another Power Five school after safety Ja’Had Carter committed to Ohio State University earlier this week.
Reliving 2003: With Carmelo Anthony in foul trouble, Syracuse rallies to beat Seton Hall in Big East opener
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. AN UNLIKELY RALLY.
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
ithaca.com
Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours
The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. No. 11 Virginia: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Blog: Streaking the Lawn. Rivalry: 11-6, Virginia.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Syracuse Crunch edged by Rochester, 4-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on...
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, reached the...
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Solid fourth quarter lifts West Genesee boys basketball over Nottingham
Class AA opponents West Genesee and Nottingham went toe-to-toe in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division contest on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the state, used a solid run in the fourth quarter to down the Bulldogs by a score of 79-55.
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
High school roundup: Whitesboro captures Mt. Markham girls volleyball tournament title
Whitesboro head girls volleyball coach Kelly Lenard said her team has struggled in regular-season tournaments this season. Saturday’s Mount Markham tournament, however, was different for the Warriors.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
