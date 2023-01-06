ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

kpic

Community comes together to support Eugene hit-and-run victim

EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

