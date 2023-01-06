Siesta Key on MTV Season 5 finale free live stream, time, TV channel, trailer, cast, how to watch Episode 10 online (1/5/2023)

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer premieres tonight, Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. When judge Kim Wheeler finds herself assigned to take over a section of Nevada between Las Vegas and Reno, she must navigate between the law and what she believes is right. Will she uncover who is responsible for a fellow judge’s murder or will she let family ties get in the way? Watch and find out. Watch the official trailer here.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO