VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
Jayette wrestlers make strong showing in Ogden tourney
The Perry High School girls wrestling team took fourth place over all among the 31 team that competed Saturday in the Ogden High School tournament. Due to illness and injuries, the Jayettes marshalled only eight grapplers out of 14 possible weight classes, yet they managed to score 133 teams points, just falling short of first-place winners Osage, second-place winners Ridge View and Dallas Center-Grimes, which took third.
CORRECTION: Monday meet canceled for Jayettes; Friday tourney on
ThePerryNews.com has learned that the Perry High School Jayette wrestling team has canceled its Monday meet but will instead host a tournament on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the PHS gym. Friday’s wrestling will start at 5 p.m., following following senior recognition for wrestlers and cheerleaders. “Please...
Tim Bell, Former Athletic Trainer for MCSD
With the light being shined on athletic trainers and doctors on the sideline after the Buffalo Bills game. Tim Bell, former athletic director of the Marshalltown Community School District, gives us a peek behind the curtain of how that works. He first wants to give a shout out. There were...
Kenneth David McDowell of Perry
Kenneth David McDowell, son of Kenneth Chester McDowell and Bonnie LaVon Kever McDowell, was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. David grew up in Perry and worked on the family farm. He graduated from Perry High School in 1967. A year later, on Sept. 30, 1968, he married...
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term in Iowa House This Week
The owner of KLK Construction in Pella is set to begin her first term in the Iowa House. Barb Kniff McCulla was elected in November to represent Iowa House District 37 for the next two Iowa Legislative Sessions, the first of which starts Monday in Des Moines. Kniff McCulla says...
District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session
(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen’s Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
DMARC Food Pantry Network Serves More Than 1600 People In One Day
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network sets a new record for single-day assists. DMARC says they assisted 1,614 people on January 3, 2023. The previous record was set on November 1, 2022, at 1,529 people. On the organization's website, CEO Matt Unger called...
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Highest-paying management jobs in Ames
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ames, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
What white people get wrong about Black dads | Opinion
The Black men I saw growing up had only ever worked toward one goal with their children: To give them a better life than they had. The post What white people get wrong about Black dads | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Local food pantry saw record number of Iowans in December
DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been a record year for the Bidwell-Riverside Food Pantry. In December the organization set an all-time record for the number of individuals served. The Pantry saw 6,171 individuals, spanning 1,948 households, and they gave 1,512 toys to children at their December Toy Pantry. “A lot of that is I’m […]
